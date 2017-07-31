501.5
Former Raiders DB Dave Grayson dies at age 78

By The Associated Press July 31, 2017 12:58 am 07/31/2017 12:58am
ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — Former Oakland Raiders defensive back Dave Grayson has died. He was 78.

Oakland owner Mark Davis said Sunday that the Raiders family is saddened by Grayson’s death. The team did not give a cause of death.

Grayson played 139 career games with the Raiders, Dallas Texans and Kansas City Chiefs. He had 48 career interceptions, including five returned for touchdowns.

Grayson’s best season came in 1968 when he led the AFL with 10 interceptions.

