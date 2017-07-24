501.5
Colts to put Andrew Luck on PUP for start of training camp

By The Associated Press July 24, 2017 1:41 pm 07/24/2017 01:41pm
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Colts quarterback Andrew Luck will be placed on the physically unable to perform list when the team opens training camp on Saturday.

Luck had surgery to repair a partially torn labrum in his right shoulder and only began throwing last week. It’s still unclear when he will be cleared to practice, but general manager Chris Ballard says he is hopeful that Luck will be activated before the Sept. 10 season opener in Los Angeles against the Rams.

Ballard also says safety Clayton Geathers will go on the PUP list with a neck injury that will keep him out of at least the first six games of the regular season.

