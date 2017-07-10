501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » NFL News » Chiefs promote Brett Veach…

Chiefs promote Brett Veach to general manager

By The Associated Press July 10, 2017 5:15 pm 07/10/2017 05:15pm
Share

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs have promoted co-director of player personnel Brett Veach to general manager.

The appointment was announced Monday, about 2½ weeks after Chiefs chairman Clark Hunt surprisingly fired John Dorsey, their GM of the past four years. Head coach Andy Reid’s contract was extended that same day.

Veach has begun his fifth season with the Chiefs, having spent his first two years with the team as a pro and college personnel analyst. He started his career in the NFL in Philadelphia, with three seasons as the assistant to Reid and three more as a scout for the Eagles.

The Chiefs will introduce Veach at a July 24 news conference.

Veach, a native of Mt. Carmel, Pennsylvania, was a wide receiver and kickoff returner in college at Delaware.

___

For more AP NFL coverage: http://pro32.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Latest News National News NFL News Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

What to buy on Amazon Prime Day 2017

Amazon is promising better deals and bigger savings for this year's 30-hour "Prime Day" event. Here are the best deals you'll find during Amazon's biggest sale of the year.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?