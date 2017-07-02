Canadian Football League

|All Times EDT
|EAST DIVISION
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|PF
|PA
|Montreal
|1
|1
|0
|2
|36
|39
|Toronto
|1
|1
|0
|2
|47
|43
|Ottawa
|0
|1
|1
|1
|70
|74
|Hamilton
|0
|1
|0
|0
|15
|32
|WEST DIVISION
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|PF
|PA
|Edmonton
|2
|0
|0
|4
|53
|46
|Calgary
|1
|0
|1
|3
|74
|70
|Winnipeg
|1
|0
|0
|2
|43
|40
|B.C.
|1
|1
|0
|2
|55
|45
|Saskatchewan
|0
|2
|0
|0
|56
|60
|Thursday’s Game
Calgary 43, Ottawa 39
B.C. 28, Toronto 15
Edmonton 23, Montreal 19
Winnipeg 43, Saskatchewan 40, OT
BC at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Calgary at Winnipeg, 8:30 p.m.
Toronto at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Hamilton at Saskatchewan, 10 p.m.