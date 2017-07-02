501

Canadian Football League

By The Associated Press July 2, 2017 12:29 am 07/02/2017 12:29am
All Times EDT
EAST DIVISION
W L T Pts PF PA
Montreal 1 1 0 2 36 39
Toronto 1 1 0 2 47 43
Ottawa 0 1 1 1 70 74
Hamilton 0 1 0 0 15 32
WEST DIVISION
W L T Pts PF PA
Edmonton 2 0 0 4 53 46
Calgary 1 0 1 3 74 70
Winnipeg 1 0 0 2 43 40
B.C. 1 1 0 2 55 45
Saskatchewan 0 2 0 0 56 60
Thursday’s Game

Calgary 43, Ottawa 39

Friday’s Games

B.C. 28, Toronto 15

Edmonton 23, Montreal 19

Saturday’s Game

Winnipeg 43, Saskatchewan 40, OT

Thursday, July 6

BC at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, July 7

Calgary at Winnipeg, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 8

Toronto at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Hamilton at Saskatchewan, 10 p.m.

