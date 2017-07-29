501.5
Browns owner says 1-15 season “harder than we thought.”

By The Associated Press July 29, 2017 1:20 pm 07/29/2017 01:20pm
Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam, left, nS coach Hue Jackson talk during practice at the NFL football team's training camp facility, Thursday, July 27, 2017, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam says he’s embarrassed the franchise hasn’t been more successful under his leadership.

Haslam and his wife, Dee, have owned the club since roughly midway through the 2012 and the Browns have gone a combined 15-49 over the past four seasons. Haslam said last season’s 1-15 mark was painful and “harder than we thought.”

Despite the rough season, Haslam, who spoke Saturday before the Browns had their first training camp practice in pads, is convinced coach Hue Jackson is the right choice to turn the team around. Haslam is also adamant that his front office, led by executive vice president Sashi Brown, has the organization headed toward success.

Haslam acknowledged it’s difficult to stay patient, “but we’ve learned the hard way if you want to do this and do it right, building through the draft and being patient and getting the right people in place is the right way to do it.”

