Thursday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Sent LHP Carlos Rodon to Charlotte (IL) for a rehab assignment.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Sent RHP Danny Salazar to Akron (EL) for a rehab assignment.

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned LHP Blaine Hardy to Toledo (IL). Recalled RHP Buck Farmer from Toledo.

HOUSTON ASGTROS — Placed LHP Dallas Keuchel on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Monday. Selected the contract of RHP Francis Martes from Fresno (PCL). Transferred RHP Collin McHugh to the 60-day DL.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Optioned OF Billy Burns and RHP Kevin McCarthy to Omaha (PCL). Recalled SS Ramon Torres from Omaha. Reinstated LHP Scott Alexander from the 10-day DL.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Sent LHP Sean Doolittle to Nashville (PCL) for a rehab assignment.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed 2B Brad Miller on the 10-day DL. Recalled RHP Jacob Faria from Durham (IL).

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Assigned RHP Mike Bolsinger outright to Buffalo (IL). Sent RHP Glenn Sparkman to New Hampshire (EL) for a rehab assignment.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Placed RHP Zack Greinke on the paternity leave list. Recalled RHP Silvino Bracho from Reno (PCL).

ATLANTA BRAVES — Placed 3B Adonis Garcia on the 10-day DL. Recalled OF Lane Adams from Gwinnett (IL).

CHICAGO CUBS — Placed RHP Kyle Hendricks on the 10-day DL (retroactive to June 5). Selected the contract of RHP Seth Frankoff from Iowa (PCL).

COLORADO ROCKIES — Optioned INF/OF Jordan Patterson to Albuquerque (PCL). Reinstated INF/OF Alexi Amarista from paternity leave.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Optioned RHP Brock Stewart to Oklahoma City (PCL). Selected the contract of RHP Fabio Castillo from Oklahoma City (PCL) and optioned him back to Oklahoma City.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed RHP Matt Garza on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Sunday. Reinstated 3B Travis Shaw on paternity leave.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Optioned RHP Johnny Barbato to Indianapolis (IL). Recalled RHP Dovydas Neverauskas from Indianapolis.

American Association

CLEBURNE RAILROADERS — Released C Mike Blanke.

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Signed RHP Ottavio Dattolo. Released RHP Tyler Harris.

LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Signed RHP Ben McKendall.

Can-Am League

OTTAWA CHAMPIONS — Signed RHP Phillippe Aumont. Released INF Brian Bistagne.

TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Released INF Zach Mathieu.

Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Released LHP Joe Webb.

JOLIET SLAMMERS — Released RHP Kevin McNorton.

NORMAL CORNBELTERS — Signed RHP Josh Turner. Released RHP Chris Long and LHP Brandon Maddern.

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Released RHP Carlos Pinales.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

MILWAUKEE BUCKS — Announced their NBADL team in Oshkosh will be called the Wisconsin Herd.

Women’s National Basketball Association

ATLANTA DREAM — Traded 2018 second-round draft pick to Connecticut for F Jordan Hooper.

FOOTBALL National Football League

NFL — Suspended Buffalo WR Walter Powell four games for violating the league’s policy on performance enhancing substances.

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed LB Haason Reddick to a four-year contract.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed DE Jordan Willis to a four-year contract.

DETROIT LIONS — Waived C Connor Bozick and DTs Nick James and Maurice Swain. Signed OT Tony Hills and DTs Ego Ferguson and Bruce Gaston.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed WR Mitch Mathews.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Waived C Khaled Holmes. Signed DT Corbin Bryant.

HOCKEY American Hockey League

HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Signed D Brenden Kotyk.

ECHL

ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Named Joe Gelderman team president and Jason Dawbin director of ticket sales. Promoted Clyde Patterson to director of community and youth hockey relations.

OLYMPIC SPORTS

USADA — Announced American para track and field athlete Peter Park accepted a 21-month sanction for an anti-doping rule violation and American weightlifter Kelly Dykes received an eight-year sanction for a second anti-doping rule violation.

SOCCER North American Soccer League

NEW YORK COSMOS — Signed F Pablo Vranjican.

COLLEGE

BARTON — Named Ginna Lewis trainer.

CAMPBELL — Promoted director of men’s basketball operations Kenneth White to assistant coach.

FARMINGDALE STATE — Named Kristy Nix women’s volleyball coach.

FAYETTEVILLE STATE — Announced it will revive its women’s track and field program for the 2017-18 academic year. Named Inez Turner women’s track and field coach.

GEORGE WASHINGTON — Promoted assistant director of women’s basketball operations Kevin DeMille to assistant coach.

PITTSBURGH — Released G Cameron Johnson from the men’s basketball team.

PRESBYTERIAN — Named Tommy Brown assistant men’s basketball coach.

TUSCULUM — Named Adam Buie men’s and women’s golf coach.

WOFFORD — Named Trent Bunn and Amanda Parris assistant women’s basketball coaches.