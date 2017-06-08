Thursday’s Sports Transactions

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Sent LHP Carlos Rodon to Charlotte (IL) for a rehab assignment.
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Sent RHP Danny Salazar to Akron (EL) for a rehab assignment.
DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned LHP Blaine Hardy to Toledo (IL). Recalled RHP Buck Farmer from Toledo.
HOUSTON ASGTROS — Placed LHP Dallas Keuchel on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Monday. Selected the contract of RHP Francis Martes from Fresno (PCL). Transferred RHP Collin McHugh to the 60-day DL.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Optioned OF Billy Burns and RHP Kevin McCarthy to Omaha (PCL). Recalled SS Ramon Torres from Omaha. Reinstated LHP Scott Alexander from the 10-day DL.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Sent LHP Sean Doolittle to Nashville (PCL) for a rehab assignment.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed 2B Brad Miller on the 10-day DL. Recalled RHP Jacob Faria from Durham (IL).
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Assigned RHP Mike Bolsinger outright to Buffalo (IL). Sent RHP Glenn Sparkman to New Hampshire (EL) for a rehab assignment.
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Placed RHP Zack Greinke on the paternity leave list. Recalled RHP Silvino Bracho from Reno (PCL).
ATLANTA BRAVES — Placed 3B Adonis Garcia on the 10-day DL. Recalled OF Lane Adams from Gwinnett (IL).
CHICAGO CUBS — Placed RHP Kyle Hendricks on the 10-day DL (retroactive to June 5). Selected the contract of RHP Seth Frankoff from Iowa (PCL).
COLORADO ROCKIES — Optioned INF/OF Jordan Patterson to Albuquerque (PCL). Reinstated INF/OF Alexi Amarista from paternity leave.
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Optioned RHP Brock Stewart to Oklahoma City (PCL). Selected the contract of RHP Fabio Castillo from Oklahoma City (PCL) and optioned him back to Oklahoma City.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed RHP Matt Garza on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Sunday. Reinstated 3B Travis Shaw on paternity leave.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Optioned RHP Johnny Barbato to Indianapolis (IL). Recalled RHP Dovydas Neverauskas from Indianapolis.
CLEBURNE RAILROADERS — Released C Mike Blanke.
GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Signed RHP Ottavio Dattolo. Released RHP Tyler Harris.
LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Signed RHP Ben McKendall.
OTTAWA CHAMPIONS — Signed RHP Phillippe Aumont. Released INF Brian Bistagne.
TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Released INF Zach Mathieu.
EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Released LHP Joe Webb.
JOLIET SLAMMERS — Released RHP Kevin McNorton.
NORMAL CORNBELTERS — Signed RHP Josh Turner. Released RHP Chris Long and LHP Brandon Maddern.
SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Released RHP Carlos Pinales.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
MILWAUKEE BUCKS — Announced their NBADL team in Oshkosh will be called the Wisconsin Herd.
|Women’s National Basketball Association
ATLANTA DREAM — Traded 2018 second-round draft pick to Connecticut for F Jordan Hooper.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
NFL — Suspended Buffalo WR Walter Powell four games for violating the league’s policy on performance enhancing substances.
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed LB Haason Reddick to a four-year contract.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed DE Jordan Willis to a four-year contract.
DETROIT LIONS — Waived C Connor Bozick and DTs Nick James and Maurice Swain. Signed OT Tony Hills and DTs Ego Ferguson and Bruce Gaston.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed WR Mitch Mathews.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Waived C Khaled Holmes. Signed DT Corbin Bryant.
|HOCKEY
|American Hockey League
HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Signed D Brenden Kotyk.
ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Named Joe Gelderman team president and Jason Dawbin director of ticket sales. Promoted Clyde Patterson to director of community and youth hockey relations.
USADA — Announced American para track and field athlete Peter Park accepted a 21-month sanction for an anti-doping rule violation and American weightlifter Kelly Dykes received an eight-year sanction for a second anti-doping rule violation.
|SOCCER
|North American Soccer League
NEW YORK COSMOS — Signed F Pablo Vranjican.
BARTON — Named Ginna Lewis trainer.
CAMPBELL — Promoted director of men’s basketball operations Kenneth White to assistant coach.
FARMINGDALE STATE — Named Kristy Nix women’s volleyball coach.
FAYETTEVILLE STATE — Announced it will revive its women’s track and field program for the 2017-18 academic year. Named Inez Turner women’s track and field coach.
GEORGE WASHINGTON — Promoted assistant director of women’s basketball operations Kevin DeMille to assistant coach.
PITTSBURGH — Released G Cameron Johnson from the men’s basketball team.
PRESBYTERIAN — Named Tommy Brown assistant men’s basketball coach.
TUSCULUM — Named Adam Buie men’s and women’s golf coach.
WOFFORD — Named Trent Bunn and Amanda Parris assistant women’s basketball coaches.