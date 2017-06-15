1002

The Latest: Fans line up early for Warriors celebration

By The Associated Press June 15, 2017 10:42 am 06/15/2017 10:42am
Fans react at Oracle Arena after the Golden State Warriors defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Monday, June 12, 2017. The Warriors won 129-120 to win the NBA championship. (AP Photo/Josh Edelson)

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on the parade for the Golden State Warriors (all times local):

7:15 p.m.

Golden State Warriors fans are waking up early to secure a spot along the team’s parade route in Oakland, California.

Tens of thousands of fans had taken their places behind barriers set up along the route by early Thursday. One pregnant fan had painted the Warriors’ logo on her stomach.

The parade starts at 10 a.m. at Broadway and 11th Street in downtown.

The Warriors made one of the great playoff runs of all time. They went 15-1 in the postseason, with sweeps in the first three rounds before beating LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in five games in the finals.

It was their second championship in three years.

1 a.m.

They are called the Golden State Warriors, but they don’t belong to all of California. Not if you ask Oakland.

The down-on-its-luck city that always seems to take a back seat to San Francisco gets to celebrate Thursday in a parade and rally for the beloved hometown team and its second NBA title in three years.

The Warriors made one of the great playoff runs of all time, ending with a win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday.

Residents of Oakland, which lost one of its other beloved teams, the Raiders, to Las Vegas, are still reeling from a police scandal and mourning a fatal warehouse fire.

But Thursday the city will make headlines for good news.

The parade starts at 10 a.m. at Broadway and 11th Street downtown.

