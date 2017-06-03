NFL News

Saints GM: Fairley attending to medical matter

By The Associated Press June 3, 2017 10:48 pm 06/03/2017 10:48pm
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans Saints general manager Mickey Loomis says veteran defensive tackle Nick Fairley is undergoing medical tests for an unspecified condition.

Loomis, who told The Associated Press of Fairley’s medical issue in a text Saturday, has not disclosed details about what ails the 6-foot-4, 308-pound lineman, who has not attended the Saints’ first two sets of voluntary offseason practices.

Loomis declined to comment on reports Saturday night that the 29-year-old Fairley has a heart condition.

Fairley was one of New Orleans’ top defensive performers last season, credited with 6 1/2 sacks, nine tackles for losses and 22 quarterback hits. The former Detroit first-round draft choice out of Auburn also had 43 1/2 solo or assisted tackles, leading Saints interior linemen.

This offseason, Fairley signed a four-year extension worth up to $28 million.

New Orleans’ top defensive tackles behind Fairley include Sheldon Rankins, Tyeler Davison and David Onyemata.

NFL News