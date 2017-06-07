800

NFL News

Home » Latest News » Sports » NFL News » Police investigating assault complaint…

Police investigating assault complaint against Rex Ryan

By The Associated Press June 7, 2017 5:31 pm 06/07/2017 05:31pm
Share

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville police are investigating a misdemeanor assault complaint made by a man who says former Buffalo Bills and New York Jets coach Rex Ryan grabbed him by the neck.

Police spokesman Don Aaron said that Matthew Havel, a 30-year-old from Pueblo, Colorado, made the complaint Sunday night.

Havel told police that he saw the Ryan brothers — Rex and former NFL defensive coordinator Rob Ryan — at the Margaritaville restaurant in downtown Nashville near Bridgestone Arena. Aaron said Havel indicated he went up to the Ryans’ table and was there for over an hour before Rex Ryan “reached across and grabbed at his neck.”

Havel told police the incident was unprovoked.

Aaron said no arrests have been made and no charges are presently outstanding.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Topics:
Latest News NFL News
Home » Latest News » Sports » NFL News » Police investigating assault complaint…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

2017 CMT Music Awards

The biggest names in country music — and more! — came to Nashville, Tennessee, Wednesday night for the CMT Music Awards.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

NFL News