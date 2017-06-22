502

Patriots sign veteran LB David Harris to 2-year deal

By The Associated Press June 22, 2017 7:39 pm 06/22/2017 07:39pm
BOSTON (AP) — The New England Patriots have signed former New York Jets linebacker David Harris.

The team announced the move Thursday. The Patriots also released receiver DeAndrew White.

Terms of Harris’ deal were not disclosed, but a person familiar with it told The Associated Press that it is a two-year pact that could be worth as much as $6.75 million.

Harris, a 2007 second-round pick from Michigan who has spent all 10 of his NFL seasons in New York, was released earlier this month by the Jets in a series of offseason moves to cut high-priced veterans. He was the franchise’s second-leading tackler.

He now moves within the division to play for Bill Belichick, who has lauded Harris’ play in the past. It also gives the Patriots some veteran depth to pair with Dont’a Hightower.

