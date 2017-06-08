800

NFL suspends Buffalo Bills receiver Walt Powell for 4 games

By The Associated Press June 8, 2017 5:31 pm 06/08/2017 05:31pm
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The NFL has suspended Buffalo Bills backup receiver Walt Powell for the first four games of the season for violating the league’s policy on performance enhancing substances.

Without revealing the substance, Powell issued a statement through the team saying he mistakenly used a product that led to the positive test. He apologized for what happened and says he accepts the league’s decision.

Powell is entering his fourth NFL season and third with Buffalo. He had 14 catches for 142 yards in nine games before sustaining a season-ending injury to his left ankle in late November.

Buffalo is already thin at receiver behind starter Sammy Watkins after losing Robert Woods and Marquise Goodwin in free agency in March.

Powell is not eligible to return until Oct. 2.

