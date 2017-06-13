1002

NFL News

Home » Latest News » Sports » NFL News » Man shouts at Lions…

Man shouts at Lions players, removed from team facility

By The Associated Press June 13, 2017 1:46 pm 06/13/2017 01:46pm
Share

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — A man had to be escorted from the Detroit Lions’ minicamp after approaching a field and shouting as players and coaches were practicing.

The man went past an unlocked gate Tuesday and approached the field, at one point yelling “Yo, 59!”

Team employees prevented him from getting closer as he continued to scream toward the coaches and players, and many of them seemed to be unaware of the disturbance toward the end of the practice.

“I saw some commotion over here,” Lions punter Sam Martin said. “I said, ‘What just happened over there?’ I wish I would’ve seen that. I saw them walking out with somebody, but I didn’t know it was a reporter or something.”

The man was guided down a path toward the parking lot at the team headquarters in Allen Park, Michigan.

“Why you grabbing me?” the man asked, sounding agitated as he did throughout the brief ordeal. “Why you touching me?”

Team spokesman Bill Keenist says the man was escorted off the premises, declining further comment.

Allen Park police had no immediate comment.

___

More AP NFL: http://pro32.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Topics:
Latest News NFL News Sports
Home » Latest News » Sports » NFL News » Man shouts at Lions…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Places around DC to cool off

Whether you're in the mood for a quick run through a park fountain, or prefer to spend the day swimming, sliding and sunning, we have you covered.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

NFL News