Lions OT Decker has shoulder surgery, out indefinitely

By The Associated Press June 6, 2017 10:23 am 06/06/2017 10:23am
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — Detroit Lions offensive tackle Taylor Decker has had shoulder surgery and is out indefinitely.

Lions coach Jim Caldwell says Decker was injured last week during an offseason workout. Caldwell declines to say how Decker was hurt.

Caldwell says anytime a player has surgery, you just don’t know how long a player will be out.

Detroit drafted Decker No. 16 overall in 2016 and he started every game at left tackle.

The Lions opened their workout Tuesday for the media, giving a glimpse at their plans to at least temporarily replace Decker at a pivotal position to protect quarterback Matthew Stafford.

