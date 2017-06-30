501

NFL News

Canadian Football League

By The Associated Press June 30, 2017 9:52 pm 06/30/2017 09:52pm
All Times EDT
EAST DIVISION
W L T Pts PF PA
Montreal 1 0 0 2 17 16
Toronto 1 1 0 2 47 43
Ottawa 0 1 1 1 70 74
Hamilton 0 1 0 0 15 32
WEST DIVISION
W L T Pts PF PA
Calgary 1 0 1 3 74 70
Edmonton 1 0 0 2 30 27
B.C. 1 1 0 2 55 45
Winnipeg 0 0 0 0 0 0
Saskatchewan 0 1 0 0 16 17
Thursday’s Game

Calgary 43, Ottawa 39

Friday’s Games

B.C. 28, Toronto 15

Montreal at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Game

Winnipeg at Saskatchewan, 9 p.m.

Thursday, July 6

BC at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, July 7

Calgary at Winnipeg, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 8

Toronto at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Hamilton at Saskatchewan, 10 p.m.

