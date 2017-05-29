Tebow’s week included struggles at plate, big catch

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Tim Tebow struggled to find his stroke, but made a game-saving catch for the Columbia Fireflies this week.

The former Heisman Trophy winner and NFL quarterback played in five of six games this week for the New York Mets’ Class A South Atlantic League franchise. His best game came Wednesday as he went 2 for 2 in a 10-5 loss to the Charleston (S.C.) RiverDogs.

The next day, Tebow’s tumbling catch in the ninth inning preserved a 3-2 victory over the Lexington (Kentucky) Legends.

A look how Tebow has fared this week and this season:

HIGHLIGHTS: Both of Tebow’s hits Wednesday came with two strikes.

AT THE PLATE: Tebow was 2 of 14 last week, dropping his average from .230 to .221. He had zero RBIs and eight strikeouts in five games.

ON THE SEASON: Tebow is 30 of 136 on the season with 14 RBIs and 45 strikeouts.

IN THE FIELD: Tebow made a nice, albeit awkward , grab on Thursday night at Lexington to save a 3-2 victory over the Legends.

GOT ‘EM, NEED ‘EM: Tebow is no stranger to having his own trading card, although this week he saw his first minor league baseball card as part of the Topps Pro Debut set.

HEY, I KNOW YOU: While in Lexington, Tebow got a visit from fellow Southeastern Conference quarterback Tim Couch of Kentucky. Couch was the No. 1 pick overall of the Cleveland Browns in 1999 who was invited out to throw the first pitch of Thursday night’s game.

WHAT’S NEXT: The Fireflies return home Monday for three games with the Augusta (Georgia) GreenJackets. They then head out for a four-game series at the Hagerstown (Maryland) Suns.

