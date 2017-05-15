NFL News

Home » Latest News » Sports » NFL News » Strong opening weekend on…

Strong opening weekend on Twitter and FanDuel for WNBA

By The Associated Press May 15, 2017 7:36 pm 05/15/2017 07:36pm
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — It was a good opening weekend for the WNBA on the court and an even better one off the court.

The league had its first live streamed game on Twitter on Sunday and there were 1.1 million unique viewers and an average minute audience of 62,459. That’s about a third of what the NFL drew on average for its 10 Thursday Night Football games. Not bad for the first professional women’s sport to be live streamed on the social media site.

Twitter also unveiled a WNBA emoji when fans tweeted #WNBA or #WNBALive.

Fans also flocked to FanDuel to play WNBA daily fantasy games with more than 30,000 competing. There were nearly 26,000 players on FanDuel for the free tipoff challenge Saturday where the winner earned two courtside tickets to a game. Just over 10,000 fans played Sunday’s version of the game.

Topics:
Business & Finance Latest News NFL News
Home » Latest News » Sports » NFL News » Strong opening weekend on…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Miss USA

See photos of the contestants and the winner, Miss District of Columbia.

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

NFL News