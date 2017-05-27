NFL News

Romo makes appearance with Nantz in CBS booth at Colonial

By The Associated Press May 27, 2017 4:24 pm 05/27/2017 04:24pm
Former NFL quarterback Tony Romo leaves the broadcast booth after appearing on air during the third round of the Dean & DeLuca Invitational golf tournament at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, May 27, 2017. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback, hired last month to be the network's lead NFL analyst, was on the air Saturday for a few minutes during the coverage of the PGA Tour event at Colonial. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Tony Romo has appeared in the CBS broadcast booth with Jim Nantz for the first time.

The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback, hired last month to be the network’s lead NFL analyst, was on the air Saturday for a few minutes during third-round coverage of the PGA Tour event at Colonial.

Romo, wearing a jacket but not one with the CBS logo on it, appeared with Nantz and Nick Faldo in the tower at the 18th hole. It was basically a welcome and introduction of the new NFL analyst who will work with Nantz during football season.

Earlier this month, Romo failed in his attempt to qualify for the U.S. Open that will be played in three weeks in his home state of Wisconsin. He also tried to qualify for two previous U.S. Opens.

