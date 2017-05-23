NFL News

Police: Hall of Famer Cortez Kennedy found dead

By The Associated Press May 23, 2017 2:16 pm 05/23/2017 02:16pm
FILE - In this Dec. 16, 2000, file photo, Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Cortez Kennedy (96) celebrates Seattle's 27-24 victory over the Oakland Raiders in an NFL football game in Seattle. The Orlando Police Department confirmed that Kennedy was found dead Tuesday, May 23, 2017, in Orlando. (AP Photo/Cheryl Hatch, File)

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Hall of Fame defensive tackle Cortez Kennedy has died in Orlando.

Police say the 48-year-old former Seattle Seahawks star was found dead on Tuesday morning.

Orlando Police Department public information officer Wanda Miglio said the circumstances surrounding his death are still unknown, but that there is nothing suspicious about his death. An investigation is being conducted.

One of the best defensive lineman of his generation, Kennedy was a star in his 11 seasons in the NFL with the Seahawks. He became the second Seattle player inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2012. He was an unmovable wall as a dominant defensive tackle, and a quiet, gentle soul away from the field never interested in finding himself in the spotlight.

Kennedy was an eight-time Pro Bowler and won the NFL Defensive Player of the Year award in 1992.

“Really sad to lose a guy like Cortez Kennedy,” Broncos’ general manager John Elway tweeted Tuesday. Elway was chased around by Kennedy twice a year for much of the 1990s as competitors in the AFC West. “A great personality, a great player and I enjoyed competing against him.”

Even though he last played for the Seahawks in 2000, he remained a significant part of the organization. He was a mainstay around the team during training camp and would occasionally roll through the locker room during the regular season grabbing a few minutes with anyone — players, coaches, media — up for a chat.

“My heart hurts,” current Seahawks offensive lineman Justin Britt tweeted. “We lost a truly great player but even better person.”

