NFL News

Home » Latest News » Sports » NFL News » Philly's 'Rocky' statue closed…

Philly’s ‘Rocky’ statue closed 2 weeks for site improvements

By The Associated Press May 31, 2017 8:56 am 05/31/2017 08:56am
Share

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Yo, tourists! The Rocky statue in Philadelphia is off-limits once again.

The statue of the fictional boxer is located near the Philadelphia Museum of Art, where Sylvester Stallone runs up the steps while training for big fights in various “Rocky” movies.

The statue was off-limits to tourists at the end of April while crews tore down a temporary stage erected for the NFL Draft. On Tuesday, the city’s Department of Parks and Recreation says the statue will be closed to tourists for two weeks.

That’s because improvements are being made to the site surrounding the statue at the head of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. The area will be repaved and its perimeter protection will also be replaced. That work will keep tourists from getting close enough to the statue to take selfies and other photos.

Topics:
Art News Entertainment News Latest News Life & Style Movie News NFL News Travel News
Home » Latest News » Sports » NFL News » Philly's 'Rocky' statue closed…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Ghost town for sale

The collection of quaint but somewhat-neglected Victorian-style buildings in Connecticut includes an old-time general store and a covered bridge.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

NFL News