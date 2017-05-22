NFL News

NFL says Revis not facing discipline after February arrest

By The Associated Press May 22, 2017 6:52 pm 05/22/2017 06:52pm
NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL says cornerback Darrelle Revis will not face discipline after he was arrested in a fight in Pittsburgh in February.

Revis faced four felony counts, including aggravated assault and other charges alleging he was in a fight with two men, but those charges were dismissed in March by a Pittsburgh judge.

The 31-year-old Revis was released by the Jets in March shortly after the NFL’s free agency period began. The Jets still owe him $6 million as part of the $39 million in guarantees in the five-year, $70 million deal he signed with New York in 2015.

Revis also has played for Tampa Bay and New England.

