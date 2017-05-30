NFL News

Home » Latest News » Sports » NFL News » Cowboys player suspected of…

Cowboys player suspected of DWI near welcome party for him

By The Associated Press May 30, 2017 12:36 pm 05/30/2017 12:36pm
Share
This undated photo provided by the Dallas County Sheriff's Department shows Dallas Cowboys cornerback Nolan Carroll, who was arrested early Monday, May 29, 2017, in Dallas, on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. (Dallas County Sheriff's Department shows via AP)

DALLAS (AP) — Newly acquired Cowboys cornerback Nolan Carroll has been arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated near a club that held a promotional event welcoming him to Dallas.

Dallas police say the 30-year-old Carroll was arrested early Monday after being stopped for a traffic violation. He was booked into the Dallas County jail and later posted bail.

The Dallas Morning News reports Carroll was arrested near a club in the Uptown neighborhood that hosted the promotion in his honor.

Carroll joined the Cowboys in March as a free agent from NFC East rival Philadelphia on a three-year, $10 million deal.

The team issued a statement saying it’s aware of his arrest and is “gathering information at this time.”

Carroll is an eight-year NFL veteran who began his career in Miami.

___

This story has been updated to correct that Carroll was arrested near the promotional event, rather than his arrest occurred after he left the event.

Topics:
Entertainment News Latest News NFL News
Home » Latest News » Sports » NFL News » Cowboys player suspected of…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Rooftops for outdoor summer dining

Here are 10 rooftops and patios in the D.C. area where you can enjoy everything from an ice cold beer to a platter of beef bourguignon.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

NFL News