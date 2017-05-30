Cowboys player suspected of DWI near welcome party for him

DALLAS (AP) — Newly acquired Cowboys cornerback Nolan Carroll has been arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated near a club that held a promotional event welcoming him to Dallas.

Dallas police say the 30-year-old Carroll was arrested early Monday after being stopped for a traffic violation. He was booked into the Dallas County jail and later posted bail.

The Dallas Morning News reports Carroll was arrested near a club in the Uptown neighborhood that hosted the promotion in his honor.

Carroll joined the Cowboys in March as a free agent from NFC East rival Philadelphia on a three-year, $10 million deal.

The team issued a statement saying it’s aware of his arrest and is “gathering information at this time.”

Carroll is an eight-year NFL veteran who began his career in Miami.

This story has been updated to correct that Carroll was arrested near the promotional event, rather than his arrest occurred after he left the event.