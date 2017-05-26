Friday’s Sports Transactions

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Announced INF Luis Sardinas cleared waivers and was assigned to Norfolk (IL).
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Recalled RHP Tyler Danish from Charlotte as the 26th player. Recalled RHP Juan Minaya from Charlotte. Placed RHP Dylan Covey on the 10-day DL.
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Activated OF Austin Jackson from the 10-day DL.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Announced INF Mike Freeman and RHP Chris Heston were claimed off waivers by the Los Angeles Dodgers.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Activated 1B Josh Donaldson and SS Troy Tulowitzki from 10-day DL. Optioned RHP Cesar Valdez to Buffalo (IL).
NEW YORK METS — Selected the contact of RHP Tyler Pill from Las Vegas (PCL). Optioned RHP Rafael Montero to Las Vegas. Transferred RHP Seth Lugo to the 60-Day DL.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Activated INF Aaron Hill from the 10-day DL. Optioned LHP Steven Okert to Sacramento (PCL).
KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Traded INF Brett Wiley to Fargo-Moorhead for two players to be named.
ST. PAUL SAINTS — Released LHP Eric Veglahn.
TEXAS AIRHOGS — Released INF Shelby Ford.
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed C Jordan Pacheco. Released C Dominic Blanco.
FLORENCE FREEDOM — Signed RHP Kyle Doerr.
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Signed 1B Brandon Cuddy.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed DT Jaleel Johnson, LB Ben Gedeon and G Danny Isidora.
OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed RB Elijah Hood, S Shalom Lunai, OT Jylan Ware, DT Treyvon Hester, OT David Sharpe and LB Marquel Lee.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed CB Fabian Moreau.
EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Signed RB Pascal Lochard. Released DL Hasan Hazime and DB Kent London.
|RODEO
|Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association
PRCA — Announced the retirement of commissioner Karl Stressman, effective Dec. 31.
USAW — Named Joe Russell manager of freestyle programs.
BAKER — Promoted Jake Morse to offensive coordinator.
RUTGERS — Named Michael Szul senior associate athletic director for finance, administration and planning; and Rick Thorpe senior associate athletic director for external affairs and strategic communications.