NFL News

Home » Latest News » Sports » NFL News » Friday's Sports Transactions

Friday’s Sports Transactions

By The Associated Press May 26, 2017 6:56 pm 05/26/2017 06:56pm
Share
BASEBALL
American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Announced INF Luis Sardinas cleared waivers and was assigned to Norfolk (IL).

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Recalled RHP Tyler Danish from Charlotte as the 26th player. Recalled RHP Juan Minaya from Charlotte. Placed RHP Dylan Covey on the 10-day DL.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Activated OF Austin Jackson from the 10-day DL.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Announced INF Mike Freeman and RHP Chris Heston were claimed off waivers by the Los Angeles Dodgers.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Activated 1B Josh Donaldson and SS Troy Tulowitzki from 10-day DL. Optioned RHP Cesar Valdez to Buffalo (IL).

National League

NEW YORK METS — Selected the contact of RHP Tyler Pill from Las Vegas (PCL). Optioned RHP Rafael Montero to Las Vegas. Transferred RHP Seth Lugo to the 60-Day DL.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Activated INF Aaron Hill from the 10-day DL. Optioned LHP Steven Okert to Sacramento (PCL).

American Association

KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Traded INF Brett Wiley to Fargo-Moorhead for two players to be named.

ST. PAUL SAINTS — Released LHP Eric Veglahn.

TEXAS AIRHOGS — Released INF Shelby Ford.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed C Jordan Pacheco. Released C Dominic Blanco.

Frontier League

FLORENCE FREEDOM — Signed RHP Kyle Doerr.

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Signed 1B Brandon Cuddy.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed DT Jaleel Johnson, LB Ben Gedeon and G Danny Isidora.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed RB Elijah Hood, S Shalom Lunai, OT Jylan Ware, DT Treyvon Hester, OT David Sharpe and LB Marquel Lee.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed CB Fabian Moreau.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Signed RB Pascal Lochard. Released DL Hasan Hazime and DB Kent London.

RODEO
Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association

PRCA — Announced the retirement of commissioner Karl Stressman, effective Dec. 31.

WRESTLING
USA Wresting

USAW — Named Joe Russell manager of freestyle programs.

COLLEGE

BAKER — Promoted Jake Morse to offensive coordinator.

RUTGERS — Named Michael Szul senior associate athletic director for finance, administration and planning; and Rick Thorpe senior associate athletic director for external affairs and strategic communications.

Topics:
Latest News NFL News
Home » Latest News » Sports » NFL News » Friday's Sports Transactions
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Where to eat in Ocean City

Looking for the best crab shacks, burger joints and dive bars at Ocean City? Here’s where you can grab a great bite of food when you need a break from the surf.

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

NFL News