NFL News

Home » Latest News » Sports » NFL News » 'Dr Phil' to air…

‘Dr Phil’ to air 2nd interview with Hernandez’s fiancee

By The Associated Press May 16, 2017 12:21 am 05/16/2017 12:21am
Share
This image released by CBS Television Distribution shows Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez fiancee of former NFL player Aaron Hernandez during an interview on the "Dr. Phil" show. The two-part interview is scheduled to air on Monday and Tuesday. (CBS Television Distribution via AP)

BOSTON (AP) — The fiancee of former NFL player Aaron Hernandez is expected to publicly respond to rumors about his sexuality.

The second part of a two-part interview with Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez is scheduled to air Tuesday on the “Dr. Phil” show.

Jenkins-Hernandez told host Dr. Phillip McGraw on Monday that she doesn’t think the former New England Patriots tight end killed himself on April 19, as authorities have said. She says he was upbeat in their last telephone conversation before he was found hanged and there was no indication he was suicidal.

Hernandez’s death came days after he was acquitted in a 2012 Boston double slaying. He was serving a life sentence in a 2013 killing.

Monday’s interview ended with Dr. Phil asking Jenkins-Hernandez about rumors that Hernandez might have been gay.

Topics:
Entertainment News Latest News National News NFL News Other Sports TV News
Home » Latest News » Sports » NFL News » 'Dr Phil' to air…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Miss USA

See photos of the contestants and the winner, Miss District of Columbia.

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

NFL News