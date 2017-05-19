NFL News

Home » Latest News » Sports » NFL News » Buccaneers sign Ryan Fitzpatrick…

Buccaneers sign Ryan Fitzpatrick as Jameis Winston’s backup

By The Associated Press May 19, 2017 9:52 pm 05/19/2017 09:52pm
Share

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have agreed to terms on a one-year contract with quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, who will serve as a veteran backup to Jameis Winston.

Fitzpatrick spent the last two seasons with the New York Jets, who allowed the quarterback’s contract to expire in February, making him a free agent.

The Buccaneers announced the move Friday, and waived quarterback Sean Renfree to make room for Fitzpatrick.

The 34-year-old Fitzpatrick set a Jets franchise record in 2015 with 31 touchdown passes and was re-signed by New York to a one-year, $12 million deal. But he slumped badly as the Jets got off to a 1-5 start. He was benched twice and finished with just 12 TD passes and 17 interceptions.

Because his $10 million bonus was actually prorated over two years to help with the salary cap last year, Fitzpatrick will cost the Jets $5 million in “dead money” on the cap this year.

___

For more AP NFL coverage: http://pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Topics:
Latest News NFL News
Home » Latest News » Sports » NFL News » Buccaneers sign Ryan Fitzpatrick…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Where to eat steamed crabs

Crab season is in full swing. Have you been to these crab shacks?

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

NFL News