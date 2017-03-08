1:02 pm, March 8, 2017
Turf maker under fire hires lawyer who investigated Brady

By The Associated Press March 8, 2017 12:54 pm 03/08/2017 12:54pm
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — An artificial turf company being sued after a report that executives knew fields might not live up to lofty marketing claims has hired the attorney who led the National Football League’s investigation into New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

NJ.com reports (http://bit.ly/2mBK36i ) that Montreal-based FieldTurf is facing at least eight fraud lawsuits in federal courts in New Jersey, Minnesota, Texas and California.

The company has hired New Jersey attorney Ted Wells. Wells concluded in his investigation of Brady that he was likely “generally aware” about the deflation of footballs in the 2015 AFC Championship game. Brady served a four-game suspension.

FieldTurf says that it has lived up to its warranties and hasn’t hurt taxpayers. The company says it will continue to take care of customers while defending itself against the lawsuits.

___

This story has been corrected to show that the company is facing at least eight fraud lawsuits, not six.

___

Information from: NJ Advance Media.

