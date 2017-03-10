8:36 pm, March 10, 2017
Sharper’s lawyers: Plea terms not adequately explained

By The Associated Press March 10, 2017 8:34 pm
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Lawyers for disgraced former NFL star and admitted rapist Darren Sharper argue in an appeal that a judge did not adequately explain the consequences of a plea agreement resulting in his 18-year federal prison sentence.

Their arguments were filed Friday at the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans.

Sharper pleaded guilty or no-contest in four states to charges that he drugged and sexually assaulted women. A “global” plea agreement in state courts in Arizona, Nevada, California and Louisiana — and federal court in New Orleans — was expected to result in a nine-year sentence.

But U.S. District Judge Jane Triche Milazzo said that sentence was too light. Sharper opted to maintain his guilty plea. Milazzo last year sentenced him to 18 years and four months.

