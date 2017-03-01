12:49 pm, March 1, 2017
Salary cap for 2017 season is $167 million, up $12 million

By The Associated Press March 1, 2017 12:36 pm
FILE - In this Jan. 1, 2017, file photo, Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) runs onto the field before an NFL football game against the New York Giants in Landover, Md. The NFL salary cap for the upcoming season will be $167 million per team, up more than $12 million over last year. This is the fourth consecutive year the cap has risen at least $10 million. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL salary cap for the upcoming season will be $167 million per team, up more than $12 million over last year.

The league and the NFL Players Association compile the cap from specific revenues, and it has risen annually. It was $143.28 million two years ago.

This is the fourth consecutive year the cap has risen at least $10 million.

Player benefits also are included under the 10-year labor agreement reached to end the 2011 lockout. That comes to $37 million per team, bringing the players’ total compensation package to over $200 million per club for the first time.

Since 2011, the cap has increased by $47 million.

Also, 2017 is the first year of a four-season minimum spending period of 89 percent per club and 95 percent leaguewide.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

