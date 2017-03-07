Panthers re-sign DE Charles Johnson to 2-year extension

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Defensive end Charles Johnson will continue his long career with the Carolina Panthers after signing a two-year contract extension.

Financial terms were not released Tuesday.

The 33-year-old Johnson has played all 11 seasons with the Panthers. He ranks second in franchise history with 67.5 sacks. He had 25 quarterback hurries and four sacks last season in 13 games.

Johnson becomes the third Panthers defensive end this offseason to re-sign, joining Mario Addison and Wes Horton.

The Panthers also have extended a contract offer to restricted free agent guard Andrew Norwell to retain his rights for next season and re-signed safety Colin Jones and wide receiver Brenton Bersin.

Carolina also extended contract offers to two exclusive rights free agents — punter Michael Palardy and center Tyler Larsen.

