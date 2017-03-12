2:12 pm, March 12, 2017
New York Giants sign former Chargers OL D.J. Fluker

By The Associated Press March 12, 2017 2:00 pm 03/12/2017 02:00pm
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants have signed former San Diego Chargers offensive lineman D.J. Fluker to a one-year, $3 million deal.

The Giants announced the signing Sunday.

The 11th pick overall in 2013, Fluker started 61 of 66 regular-season and postseason games for San Diego over the last four seasons. He was released on Tuesday by the Chargers.

Fluker started 31 games in the regular season and two playoff games at right tackle in his first two seasons. He started 12 games at right guard in 2015, and all 16 last season.

The Giants also signed receiver Brandon Marshall and tight end Rhett Ellison in the past week. Former right tackle Marshall Newhouse signed with the Raiders.

