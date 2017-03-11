2:38 pm, March 11, 2017
38° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS UPDATE: An AT&T spokeswoman says a nationwide outage has been resolved. A hardware issue had caused some calls not to connect Saturday morning.

NFL News

Home » Latest News » Sports » NFL News » Lions announce 2 more…

Lions announce 2 more signings, add Fells and Hayden

By The Associated Press March 11, 2017 2:36 pm 03/11/2017 02:36pm
Share

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions have signed tight end Darren Fells and cornerback D.J. Hayden.

The Lions announced the moves Saturday and didn’t disclose contract terms.

Fells spent the past three seasons with the Arizona Cardinals. He played in 14 games last season, starting seven, and he had 14 receptions for 154 yards and a touchdown.

Hayden, a first-round draft pick in 2013 by the Oakland Raiders, played four seasons for them. He started only two games last season, when he had to deal with a hamstring injury.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL .

Topics:
Latest News NFL News
Home » Latest News » Sports » NFL News » Lions announce 2 more…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Most expensive DC-area homes sold in Feb.

A chateau in Great Falls topped the charts, but seven of the 10 most expensive homes sold in February were in the District. See photos of the homes.

Recommended
Latest

NFL News