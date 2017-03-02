6:51 pm, March 2, 2017
47° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
Sponsored by Navy Federal Credit Union
TRAFFIC ALERT In Columbia, Maryland, three left lanes get by a crash involving a tractor trailer on southbound I-95 at Rt. 32.

NFL News

Home » Latest News » Sports » NFL News » Jurors in Aaron Hernandez…

Jurors in Aaron Hernandez trial to view double murder site

By The Associated Press March 2, 2017 6:36 pm 03/02/2017 06:36pm
Share
Former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez sits at the defense table during his double murder trial at Suffolk Superior Court in Boston, Thursday, March 2, 2017. Hernandez is charged in the July 2012 killings of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado who he encountered in a Boston nightclub. The former NFL football player already is serving a life sentence in the 2013 killing of semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd. (Keith Bedford/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool)

BOSTON (AP) — Jurors in the double murder trial of former New England Patriots player Aaron Hernandez are set to view the crime scene in Boston.

A spokesman for the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office says the jury on Friday will visit the site where Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado were gunned down in 2012. Testimony will resume in court later in the day.

Prosecutors allege Hernandez fatally shot the two men after a brief encounter at a nightclub where one of them bumped into Hernandez, which caused Hernandez to spill his drink.

Hernandez’s lawyer says the real killer wasn’t Hernandez, but rather the government’s star witness, former Hernandez friend Alexander Bradley.

Crime scene photos and graphic descriptions of the killings were presented in court Thursday.

Hernandez already is serving a life sentence for a 2013 killing.

Topics:
Entertainment News Latest News NFL News Other Sports
Home » Latest News » Sports » NFL News » Jurors in Aaron Hernandez…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

March entertainment guide

Green Day, St. Patrick's Day events, plenty of plays, Cher and much more mark March's entertainment calendar.

Recommended
Latest

NFL News