Jaguars release veteran CB Davon House, adding $6M to cap

By The Associated Press March 6, 2017 5:09 pm 03/06/2017 05:09pm
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars have released veteran cornerback Davon House, cutting a former starter who was due to make $6 million in each of the next two seasons.

House signed a four-year, $24.5 million contract in March 2015 that included $10 million guaranteed. He set a franchise record with 23 pass breakups in 2015, but lost his starting job early last season.

The 27-year-old House, originally drafted by Green Bay in the fourth round in 2011, has appeared in 73 career games with 33 starts. He has 150 tackles, 60 passes defensed and six interceptions.

With House and starter Prince Amukamara on the open market, the Jaguars clearly have a need at cornerback heading into free agency and the NFL draft. The Jaguars are expected to try to sign Houston’s A.J. Bouye in hopes of pairing him with budding star Jalen Ramsey.

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

