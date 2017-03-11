1:10 pm, March 11, 2017
Bills re-sign linebacker Lorenzo Alexander to 2-year deal

By The Associated Press March 11, 2017 12:33 pm 03/11/2017 12:33pm
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills have agreed to re-sign their top pass-rusher, linebacker Lorenzo Alexander, to a two-year, $9 million contract.

The team announced the agreement, and a person with direct knowledge of the contract revealed its details to The Associated Press. The person said $4.1 million of the contract is guaranteed, and spoke to The AP on Saturday on the condition of anonymity because the Bills have not disclosed the contract’s length and value.

Alexander is a 10-year NFL journeyman who enjoyed a resurgence last season in Buffalo. He led the Bills with a career-best 12 1/2 sacks, more than doubling the nine he had during his first nine seasons. He was voted a second-team All Pro and earned his second Pro Bowl selection.

___

For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL

