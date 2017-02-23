5:09 pm, February 23, 2017
Vikings GM says Adrian Peterson’s status not yet decided

By The Associated Press February 23, 2017 4:49 pm 02/23/2017 04:49pm
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Vikings general manager Rick Spielman says Adrian Peterson’s status has not been decided, two weeks before the deadline for exercising an option on the running back’s contract that would cost the club $18 million in 2017.

Spielman addressed reporters Thursday for the first time since the Vikings finished 8-8 after a 5-0 start in 2016. He said he has not spoken with Peterson or his representatives since the end of the season.

Spielman declined to directly answer a question whether the almost-32-year-old would still fit in the offense, but he separately praised the depth of the running back class in the upcoming draft.

Peterson’s hefty hit to the salary cap, which includes a $6 million roster bonus, has made his return uncertain.

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

