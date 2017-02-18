9:30 am, February 18, 2017
Uncertain future for Vikings stadium after suite dustup

By The Associated Press February 18, 2017 9:14 am 02/18/2017 09:14am
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — An uncertain future awaits the Minnesota Vikings’ new stadium after a dustup over the oversight authority’s use of luxury suites culminated in the exit of two top officials.

Michele Kelm-Helgen and Ted Mondale resigned from the Minnesota Sports Facilitates Authority on Thursday, months after the use of suites was first revealed in November. The resignations leave the stadium leaderless while the state gears up to host the 2018 Super Bowl.

Meanwhile, Republican lawmakers in Minnesota are still pushing to drastically reshape the authority, giving themselves power to appoint many members.

A recent report from the Office of the Legislative Auditor shows nearly half the guests inside the two authority suites were friends or family of commissioners. That prompted complaints that public officials were abusing their positions for personal gain.

