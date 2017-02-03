12:45 am, February 5, 2017
Titans player Quinton Spain reports being drugged, robbed

By The Associated Press February 3, 2017 5:17 pm 02/03/2017 05:17pm
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Authorities in Orlando are searching for a woman suspected of drugging and robbing Tennessee Titans offensive lineman Quinton Spain.

An Orange County Sheriff’s Office report released Friday says Spain told deputies he was robbed of $113,000 in jewelry last week.

The report says Spain met the woman at an Orlando nightclub. They drove back to Spain’s hotel room, where the woman made him a drink. Spain told deputies he doesn’t remember anything after that until he woke up to find he was missing a $60,000 gold chain, a $40,000 Rolex watch and another gold chain worth $13,000.

Spain didn’t return an email seeking comment.

Deputies say two other men reported being the victims of similar crimes by another woman around the same time. It wasn’t known if Spain’s robbery was connected to the other two.

