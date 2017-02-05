Super Bowl Play-by-Play

HOUSTON (AP) — Play-by-play of the 2017 Super Bowl between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons:

FIRST QUARTER

Atlanta won coin toss, elected to kick off.

New England Patriots (0:34)

0-0-ATL 35M.Bosher kicks 65 yards from ATL 35 to end zone, Touchback.

1-10-NE 25(15:00) (Shotgun) T.Brady pass incomplete short middle to J.Edelman (D.Campbell).

2-10-NE 25(14:55) (Shotgun) T.Brady pass short right to J.Edelman to NE 34 for 9 yards (P.Wheeler).

3-1-NE 34(14:26) L.Blount right tackle to NE 34 for no gain (D.Jones).

4-1-NE 34(13:47) R.Allen punts 51 yards to ATL 15, Center-J.Cardona. E.Weems pushed ob at ATL 16 for 1 yard (B.Mingo). PENALTY on ATL-P.Worrilow, Offensive Holding, 7 yards, enforced at ATL 15.

Atlanta Falcons (2:05)

1-10-ATL 8(13:37) D.Freeman left end to ATL 45 for 37 yards (M.Butler; D.McCourty).

1-10-ATL 45(12:55) D.Freeman left end to ATL 48 for 3 yards (S.McClellin, M.Brown).

2-7-ATL 48(12:16) M.Ryan pass short right to P.DiMarco to 50 for 2 yards (P.Chung).

3-5-50(11:32) (Shotgun) M.Ryan sacked at ATL 38 for -12 yards (T.Flowers).

4-15-ATL 40(10:41) M.Bosher punts 55 yards to NE 5, Center-J.Harris. J.Edelman to NE 10 for 5 yards (E.Weems; C.Upshaw).

New England Patriots (5:20)

1-10-NE 10(10:28) J.Edelman right end pushed ob at NE 12 for 2 yards (D.Jones).

2-8-NE 12(9:56) (Shotgun) T.Brady pass short left to D.Amendola to NE 25 for 13 yards (B.Poole).

1-10-NE 25(9:22) T.Brady pass short left to C.Hogan to NE 40 for 15 yards (J.Collins).

1-10-NE 40(8:38) (Shotgun) L.Blount left tackle to NE 42 for 2 yards (K.Neal, B.Reed).

2-8-NE 42(7:56) (Shotgun) T.Brady pass short right to M.Mitchell to NE 49 for 7 yards (D.Jones).

3-1-NE 49(7:15) (Shotgun) T.Brady pass short middle to J.White to ATL 40 for 11 yards (J.Collins).

1-10-ATL 40(6:36) T.Brady sacked at ATL 48 for -8 yards (C.Upshaw).

2-18-ATL 48(5:55) (Shotgun) T.Brady pass incomplete deep left to J.White (D.Jones) (C.Upshaw).

3-18-ATL 48(5:48) (Shotgun) T.Brady sacked at ATL 49 for -1 yards (G.Jarrett).

4-19-ATL 49(5:14) R.Allen punts 37 yards to ATL 12, Center-J.Cardona, fair catch by E.Weems.

Atlanta Falcons (3:32)

1-10-ATL 12(5:08) (Shotgun) T.Coleman right end to ATL 21 for 9 yards (D.McCourty).

2-1-ATL 21(4:25) (Shotgun) M.Ryan pass short left to P.DiMarco to ATL 31 for 10 yards (P.Chung, L.Ryan).

1-10-ATL 31(3:45) D.Freeman right tackle to ATL 33 for 2 yards (A.Branch; R.Ninkovich).

2-8-ATL 33(3:04) (Shotgun) T.Coleman left end pushed ob at ATL 38 for 5 yards (L.Ryan).

3-3-ATL 38(2:27) (Shotgun) M.Ryan sacked at ATL 36 for -2 yards (J.Sheard).

4-5-ATL 36(1:48) M.Bosher punts 55 yards to NE 9, Center-J.Harris. J.Edelman pushed ob at NE 18 for 9 yards (E.Weems).

New England Patriots (2:28)

1-10-NE 18(1:36) (Shotgun) T.Brady pass short left to J.Edelman to NE 31 for 13 yards (R.Alford).

1-10-NE 31(:58) (Shotgun) L.Blount up the middle to NE 38 for 7 yards (R.Alford; R.Allen).

2-3-NE 38(:24) (Shotgun) L.Blount up the middle to NE 40 for 2 yards (D.Campbell).

NEW ENGLAND 0, ATLANTA 0

___

SECOND QUARTER

3-1-NE 40(15:00) (Shotgun) T.Brady pass deep right to J.Edelman to ATL 33 for 27 yards (R.Alford).

1-10-ATL 33(14:19) L.Blount left tackle to ATL 29 for 4 yards (D.Jones). FUMBLES (D.Jones), RECOVERED by ATL-R.Alford at ATL 29. R.Alford to ATL 29 for no gain (M.Cannon).

Atlanta Falcons (1:53)

1-10-ATL 29(14:08) (Shotgun) M.Ryan pass short middle to J.Jones to ATL 48 for 19 yards (L.Ryan).

1-10-ATL 48(13:29) M.Ryan pass deep left to J.Jones ran ob at NE 29 for 23 yards.

1-10-NE 29(13:11) D.Freeman right tackle to NE 14 for 15 yards (D.McCourty).

1-10-NE 14(12:46) D.Freeman left tackle to NE 5 for 9 yards (D.Harmon).

Timeout No. 1 by NE at 12:20.

2-1-NE 5(12:20) (Shotgun) D.Freeman up the middle for 5 yards, TOUCHDOWN.

0-0-NE 15M.Bryant extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Harris, Holder-M.Bosher.

Drive: 5 plays, 71 yards in 1:53

ATLANTA 7, NEW ENGLAND 0

New England Patriots (1:38)

0-0-ATL 35M.Bosher kicks 69 yards from ATL 35 to NE -4. D.Lewis to NE 16 for 20 yards (S.Neasman).

1-10-NE 16(12:10) (Shotgun) T.Brady pass incomplete deep right to M.Mitchell (C.Goodwin).

2-10-NE 16(12:04) D.Lewis up the middle to NE 19 for 3 yards (R.Allen).

3-7-NE 19(11:17) (Shotgun) T.Brady pass short left to J.White to NE 24 for 5 yards (C.Goodwin).

4-2-NE 24(10:45) R.Allen punts 38 yards to ATL 38, Center-J.Cardona, downed by NE-J.Jones.

Atlanta Falcons (1:49)

1-10-ATL 38(10:37) M.Ryan pass deep right to T.Gabriel to NE 38 for 24 yards (D.McCourty).

1-10-NE 38(10:11) M.Ryan pass deep left to J.Jones pushed ob at NE 20 for 18 yards (E.Rowe) (S.McClellin).

1-10-NE 20(9:45) T.Coleman right tackle to NE 19 for 1 yard (A.Branch).

2-9-NE 19(9:00) (Shotgun) M.Ryan pass incomplete deep right to A.Hooper (P.Chung).

3-9-NE 19(8:55) (Shotgun) M.Ryan pass deep left to A.Hooper for 19 yards, TOUCHDOWN. Penalty on NE-P.Chung, Defensive Pass Interference, declined.

0-0-NE 15(Kick formation) PENALTY on NE-S.McClellin, Illegal Formation, 5 yards, enforced at NE 15 – No Play.

0-0-NE 10M.Bryant extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Harris, Holder-M.Bosher.

Drive: 5 plays, 62 yards in 1:49

ATLANTA 14, NEW ENGLAND 0

New England Patriots (6:27)

0-0-ATL 35M.Bosher kicks 65 yards from ATL 35 to end zone, Touchback.

1-10-NE 25(8:48) (Shotgun) T.Brady pass short middle to M.Bennett to NE 37 for 12 yards (J.Collins, K.Neal).

1-10-NE 37(8:12) (Shotgun) T.Brady pass incomplete short middle to J.Edelman.

2-10-NE 37(8:07) (Shotgun) T.Brady pass incomplete deep middle to D.Amendola.

3-10-NE 37(8:02) (Shotgun) T.Brady pass short right to J.White to NE 45 for 8 yards (D.Jones; D.Campbell) (D.Freeney). PENALTY on ATL-R.Alford, Defensive Holding, 5 yards, enforced at NE 37 – No Play.

1-10-NE 42(7:34) L.Blount left tackle to NE 42 for no gain (J.Vellano; J.Babineaux).

2-10-NE 42(6:53) (Shotgun) J.White right end to NE 48 for 6 yards (R.Alford).

3-4-NE 48(6:10) (Shotgun) T.Brady pass incomplete deep right to J.Edelman (D.Campbell). PENALTY on ATL-B.Poole, Defensive Holding, 6 yards, enforced at NE 48 – No Play.

1-10-ATL 46(6:01) L.Blount right end to ATL 45 for 1 yard (T.Jackson).

2-9-ATL 45(5:20) (Shotgun) T.Brady pass incomplete short right to D.Lewis.

Timeout No. 1 by ATL at 5:16.

3-9-ATL 45(5:16) (Shotgun) T.Brady pass incomplete short middle to J.Edelman (D.Campbell). PENALTY on ATL-B.Poole, Defensive Holding, 5 yards, enforced at ATL 45 – No Play.

1-10-ATL 40(5:12) (Shotgun) L.Blount up the middle to ATL 40 for no gain (R.Hageman).

2-10-ATL 40(4:36) T.Brady pass short middle to M.Bennett to ATL 27 for 13 yards (D.Olatoye).

1-10-ATL 27(3:59) D.Lewis right guard to ATL 23 for 4 yards (D.Campbell).

2-6-ATL 23(3:23) D.Lewis left guard to ATL 23 for no gain (G.Jarrett).

3-6-ATL 23(2:36) (Shotgun) T.Brady pass short left intended for D.Amendola INTERCEPTED by R.Alford at ATL 18. R.Alford for 82 yards, TOUCHDOWN.

0-0-NE 15M.Bryant extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Harris, Holder-M.Bosher.

ATLANTA 21, NEW ENGLAND 0

New England Patriots (2:19)

0-0-ATL 35M.Bosher kicks 65 yards from ATL 35 to end zone, Touchback.

1-10-NE 25(2:21) (Shotgun) J.White right guard to NE 28 for 3 yards (R.Hageman, R.Alford).

Two-Minute Warning

2-7-NE 28(2:00) (Shotgun) T.Brady pass short left to M.Bennett to NE 43 for 15 yards (K.Neal; R.Allen) (V.Beasley).

Timeout No. 2 by ATL at 1:43.

1-10-NE 43(1:43) (Shotgun) T.Brady pass incomplete deep right to J.Edelman.

2-10-NE 43(1:37) (Shotgun) T.Brady pass short right to J.White to ATL 29 for 28 yards (R.Allen).

1-10-ATL 29(:59) (Shotgun) T.Brady pass short right to C.Hogan to ATL 21 for 8 yards (K.Neal).

2-2-ATL 21(:33) (Shotgun) T.Brady pass incomplete short right to C.Hogan.

3-2-ATL 21(:30) (Shotgun) T.Brady pass short middle to J.White to ATL 15 for 6 yards (D.Jones).

Timeout No. 2 by NE at :23.

1-10-ATL 15(:23) (Shotgun) T.Brady pass incomplete short left to J.Edelman (R.Alford).

2-10-ATL 15(:18) (Shotgun) T.Brady pass short left to J.White pushed ob at ATL 3 for 12 yards (K.Neal). PENALTY on NE-M.Bennett, Offensive Holding, 5 yards, enforced at ATL 15 – No Play.

2-15-ATL 20(:12) (Shotgun) T.Brady pass short left to M.Bennett to ATL 23 for -3 yards (D.Olatoye; G.Jarrett).

Timeout No. 3 by NE at :5.

3-18-ATL 23(:05) S.Gostkowski 41 yard field goal is GOOD, Center-J.Cardona, Holder-R.Allen.

Drive: 10 plays, 52 yards in 2:19

ATLANTA 21, NEW ENGLAND 3

Atlanta Falcons (0:02)

0-0-NE 35S.Gostkowski kicks 38 yards from NE 35 to ATL 27. P.DiMarco (didn’t try to advance) to ATL 27 for no gain.

ATLANTA 21, NEW ENGLAND 3

___

THIRD QUARTER Atlanta Falcons (1:59)

0-0-NE 35S.Gostkowski kicks 60 yards from NE 35 to ATL 5. E.Weems to ATL 19 for 14 yards (N.Ebner).

1-10-ATL 19(14:54) (Shotgun) D.Freeman left tackle to ATL 16 for -3 yards (D.Hightower).

2-13-ATL 16(14:11) (Shotgun) M.Ryan pass short middle to D.Freeman to ATL 23 for 7 yards (L.Ryan).

3-6-ATL 23(13:24) (Shotgun) M.Ryan pass incomplete short left to T.Gabriel (E.Rowe).

4-6-ATL 23(13:19) M.Bosher punts 56 yards to NE 21, Center-J.Harris. J.Edelman to ATL 47 for 32 yards (C.Goodwin). Atlanta challenged the runner was in bounds ruling, and the play was REVERSED. M.Bosher punts 56 yards to NE 21, Center-J.Harris. J.Edelman to ATL 47 for 32 yards (C.Goodwin).

New England Patriots (0:22)

1-10-NE 47(13:07) (Shotgun) T.Brady pass incomplete deep left to C.Hogan.

2-10-NE 47(13:02) (Shotgun) T.Brady pass short right to D.Amendola to NE 45 for -2 yards (B.Poole). Penalty on NE-C.Hogan, Offensive Pass Interference, declined.

Timeout No. 1 by ATL at 12:57.

3-12-NE 45(12:57) (Shotgun) T.Brady pass incomplete short middle to J.Edelman.

4-12-NE 45(12:52) R.Allen punts 40 yards to ATL 15, Center-J.Cardona, fair catch by E.Weems. (The Punt Hangtime was 4.19 seconds.)

Atlanta Falcons (4:14)

1-10-ATL 15(12:45) (Shotgun) M.Ryan pass short middle to T.Gabriel to ATL 32 for 17 yards (E.Rowe).

1-10-ATL 32(12:07) T.Coleman right tackle to ATL 37 for 5 yards (E.Roberts).

2-5-ATL 37(11:36) M.Ryan pass deep middle to T.Gabriel to NE 28 for 35 yards (D.Harmon).

1-10-NE 28(11:06) T.Coleman left end pushed ob at NE 28 for no gain (P.Chung).

2-10-NE 28(10:26) (Shotgun) M.Ryan pass short middle to M.Sanu to NE 15 for 13 yards (E.Rowe) (T.Flowers).

1-10-NE 15(9:57) D.Freeman right tackle to NE 6 for 9 yards (T.Flowers).

2-1-NE 6(9:28) D.Freeman up the middle to NE 9 for -3 yards (E.Rowe; R.Ninkovich).

3-4-NE 9(8:43) (Shotgun) M.Ryan pass incomplete short middle to T.Gabriel (M.Butler). PENALTY on NE-M.Butler, Defensive Pass Interference, 3 yards, enforced at NE 9 – No Play.

1-6-NE 6(8:36) (Shotgun) M.Ryan pass short right to T.Coleman for 6 yards, TOUCHDOWN.

0-0-NE 15M.Bryant extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Harris, Holder-M.Bosher.

Drive: 8 plays, 85 yards in 4:14

ATLANTA 28, NEW ENGLAND 3

New England Patriots (6:25)

0-0-ATL 35M.Bosher kicks 65 yards from ATL 35 to end zone, Touchback.

1-10-NE 25(8:31) (Shotgun) T.Brady pass short middle to D.Lewis to NE 27 for 2 yards (K.Neal).

2-8-NE 27(7:51) (Shotgun) T.Brady pass short left to J.White to NE 39 for 12 yards (J.Collins; R.Allen).

1-10-NE 39(7:13) (Shotgun) D.Lewis up the middle pushed ob at NE 47 for 8 yards (J.Collins).

2-2-NE 47(6:46) (Shotgun) D.Lewis up the middle to NE 46 for -1 yards (B.Reed).

3-3-NE 46(6:12) J.Edelman pass incomplete deep right to D.Lewis.

4-3-NE 46(6:04) (Shotgun) T.Brady pass short left to D.Amendola pushed ob at ATL 37 for 17 yards (D.Campbell).

1-10-ATL 37(5:35) (Shotgun) T.Brady pass short left to D.Amendola to ATL 35 for 2 yards (J.Collins).

2-8-ATL 35(4:54) (Shotgun) T.Brady pass incomplete short left to J.Edelman.

3-8-ATL 35(4:49) (Shotgun) T.Brady scrambles up the middle to ATL 20 for 15 yards (D.Olatoye).

1-10-ATL 20(4:07) L.Blount right guard to ATL 16 for 4 yards (K.Neal).

2-6-ATL 16(3:17) L.Blount right tackle to ATL 7 for 9 yards (R.Alford).

1-7-ATL 7(2:43) (Shotgun) L.Blount up the middle to ATL 5 for 2 yards (B.Reed).

2-5-ATL 5(2:12) (Shotgun) T.Brady pass short left to J.White for 5 yards, TOUCHDOWN.

0-0-ATL 15S.Gostkowski extra point is No Good, Hit Right Upright, Center-J.Cardona, Holder-R.Allen.

Drive: 13 plays, 75 yards in 6:25

ATLANTA 28, NEW ENGLAND 9

Atlanta Falcons (2:15)

0-0-NE 35S.Gostkowski kicks onside 11 yards from NE 35 to NE 46. L.Reynolds (didn’t try to advance) to NE 46 for no gain (P.Chung). PENALTY on NE-S.Gostkowski, Illegal Touch Kick, 5 yards, enforced at NE 46.

1-10-NE 41(2:05) (Shotgun) M.Ryan pass short left to A.Hooper to NE 32 for 9 yards (D.Harmon).

2-1-NE 32(1:30) T.Coleman left tackle to NE 33 for -1 yards (T.Flowers). PENALTY on ATL-J.Matthews, Offensive Holding, 10 yards, enforced at NE 32 – No Play.

Timeout No. 2 by ATL at :59.

2-11-NE 42(:59) (Shotgun) M.Ryan pass incomplete short right to A.Hooper (P.Chung).

3-11-NE 42(:52) (Shotgun) M.Ryan sacked at ATL 49 for -9 yards (sack split by K.Van Noy and T.Flowers).

4-20-ATL 49(:04) (Punt formation) PENALTY on ATL-M.Bosher, Delay of Game, 5 yards, enforced at ATL 49 – No Play.

ATLANTA 28, NEW ENGLAND 9

___

FOURTH QUARTER

4-25-ATL 44(15:00) M.Bosher punts 42 yards to NE 14, Center-J.Harris. P.Chung to NE 13 for -1 yards (J.Hardy).

New England Patriots (5:07)

1-10-NE 13(14:51) (Shotgun) T.Brady pass deep right to M.Mitchell to NE 28 for 15 yards (J.Collins).

1-10-NE 28(14:29) (Shotgun) T.Brady pass short middle to M.Mitchell to NE 35 for 7 yards (J.Collins).

2-3-NE 35(14:00) (Shotgun) J.White up the middle to NE 41 for 6 yards (K.Neal).

1-10-NE 41(13:21) (Shotgun) T.Brady pass incomplete deep left to J.Edelman.

2-10-NE 41(13:13) (Shotgun) T.Brady pass short right to M.Mitchell to ATL 41 for 18 yards (R.Alford).

1-10-ATL 41(12:47) (Shotgun) T.Brady pass short right to J.White pushed ob at ATL 32 for 9 yards (R.Alford).

2-1-ATL 32(12:24) (Shotgun) T.Brady pass incomplete short middle to D.Amendola.

3-1-ATL 32(12:20) (Shotgun) T.Brady pass deep right to M.Bennett to ATL 7 for 25 yards (K.Neal).

1-7-ATL 7(11:48) (Shotgun) T.Brady sacked at ATL 12 for -5 yards (G.Jarrett).

2-12-ATL 12(11:07) (Shotgun) T.Brady pass short left to J.White to ATL 10 for 2 yards (J.Collins, D.Campbell).

3-10-ATL 10(10:25) (Shotgun) T.Brady sacked at ATL 15 for -5 yards (G.Jarrett).

4-15-ATL 15(9:48) S.Gostkowski 33 yard field goal is GOOD, Center-J.Cardona, Holder-R.Allen.

Drive: 12 plays, 72 yards in 5:07

ATLANTA 28, NEW ENGLAND 12

Atlanta Falcons (1:13)

0-0-NE 35S.Gostkowski kicks 48 yards from NE 35 to ATL 17. J.Hardy pushed ob at ATL 27 for 10 yards (B.Mingo).

1-10-ATL 27(9:40) T.Coleman right end to ATL 35 for 8 yards (P.Chung).

2-2-ATL 35(9:00) T.Coleman up the middle to ATL 36 for 1 yard (T.Flowers; L.Ryan). ATL-T.Coleman was injured during the play.

3-1-ATL 36(8:31) (Shotgun) M.Ryan sacked at ATL 25 for -11 yards (D.Hightower). FUMBLES (D.Hightower), RECOVERED by NE-A.Branch at ATL 25. A.Branch to ATL 25 for no gain (C.Chester).

New England Patriots (2:28)

1-10-ATL 25(8:24) T.Brady sacked at ATL 30 for -5 yards (D.Freeney).

2-15-ATL 30(7:41) (Shotgun) T.Brady pass short middle to J.White to ATL 26 for 4 yards (K.Neal).

3-11-ATL 26(7:03) (Shotgun) T.Brady pass short left to M.Mitchell to ATL 14 for 12 yards (C.Goodwin).

1-10-ATL 14(6:34) (Shotgun) T.Brady pass short left to D.Amendola to ATL 6 for 8 yards (R.Allen).

2-2-ATL 6(6:00) (Shotgun) T.Brady pass short left to D.Amendola for 6 yards, TOUCHDOWN.

0-0-ATL 2Direct Snap TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. J.White rushes up the middle. ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.

Drive: 5 plays, 25 yards in 2:28

ATLANTA 28, NEW ENGLAND 20

Atlanta Falcons (2:26)

0-0-NE 35S.Gostkowski kicks 62 yards from NE 35 to ATL 3. J.Hardy pushed ob at ATL 10 for 7 yards (J.Jones).

1-10-ATL 10(5:53) M.Ryan pass short left to D.Freeman to ATL 49 for 39 yards (E.Roberts).

1-10-ATL 49(5:18) D.Freeman right end to NE 49 for 2 yards (J.Sheard, P.Chung). ATL-R.Schraeder was injured during the play.

2-8-NE 49(4:47) (Shotgun) M.Ryan pass deep right to J.Jones to NE 22 for 27 yards.

1-10-NE 22(4:40) D.Freeman left end to NE 23 for -1 yards (D.McCourty).

2-11-NE 23(3:56) (Shotgun) M.Ryan sacked at NE 35 for -12 yards (T.Flowers).

Timeout No. 1 by NE at 3:50.

3-23-NE 35(3:50) (Shotgun) M.Ryan pass short left to M.Sanu pushed ob at NE 26 for 9 yards (L.Ryan). PENALTY on ATL-J.Matthews, Offensive Holding, 10 yards, enforced at NE 35 – No Play.

3-33-NE 45(3:44) (Shotgun) M.Ryan pass incomplete short left to T.Gabriel.

4-33-NE 45(3:38) M.Bosher punts 36 yards to NE 9, Center-J.Harris, fair catch by J.Edelman.

New England Patriots (2:33)

1-10-NE 9(3:30) (Shotgun) T.Brady pass incomplete short right to J.White (G.Jarrett).

2-10-NE 9(3:24) (Shotgun) T.Brady pass incomplete deep right to C.Hogan.

3-10-NE 9(3:17) (Shotgun) T.Brady pass short right to C.Hogan to NE 25 for 16 yards (J.Collins).

1-10-NE 25(2:38) (Shotgun) T.Brady pass incomplete short middle to J.Edelman (R.Alford).

2-10-NE 25(2:34) (Shotgun) T.Brady pass short left to M.Mitchell pushed ob at NE 36 for 11 yards (J.Collins).

1-10-NE 36(2:28) (Shotgun) T.Brady pass deep middle to J.Edelman to ATL 41 for 23 yards (K.Neal). Atlanta challenged the pass completion ruling, and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field was confirmed. (Timeout No. 3 charged to Atlanta).

1-10-ATL 41(2:02) (Shotgun) T.Brady pass deep right to D.Amendola to ATL 21 for 20 yards (B.Poole).

Two-Minute Warning

1-10-ATL 21(1:57) (Shotgun) T.Brady pass short right to J.White to ATL 8 for 13 yards (B.Poole; R.Allen).

1-8-ATL 8(1:25) (Shotgun) T.Brady pass short right to J.White to ATL 1 for 7 yards (D.Jones).

2-1-ATL 1(1:00) J.White right guard for 1 yard, TOUCHDOWN.

0-0-ATL 2TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. T.Brady pass to D.Amendola is complete. ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS. Penalty on ATL-D.Freeney, Defensive Offside, declined.

0-0-NE 35PENALTY on ATL-D.Freeney, Defensive Offside, 5 yards, enforced at NE 35 – No Play.

Drive: 10 plays, 91 yards in 2:33

ATLANTA 28, NEW ENGLAND 28

Atlanta Falcons (0:54)

0-0-NE 35PENALTY on ATL-D.Freeney, Defensive Offside, 5 yards, enforced at NE 35 – No Play.

0-0-NE 40S.Gostkowski kicks 60 yards from NE 40 to ATL 0. E.Weems to ATL 11 for 11 yards (B.Bolden).

1-10-ATL 11(:52) (Shotgun) M.Ryan pass short left to M.Sanu to ATL 23 for 12 yards (L.Ryan).

1-10-ATL 23(:32) (Shotgun) M.Ryan pass short right to A.Hooper to ATL 27 for 4 yards (M.Butler).

2-6-ATL 27(:19) M.Ryan spiked the ball to stop the clock.

3-6-ATL 27(:18) (Shotgun) M.Ryan pass incomplete deep left to A.Hooper (T.Flowers). The Replay Official reviewed the incomplete pass ruling, and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field was confirmed.

4-6-ATL 27(:11) M.Bosher punts 38 yards to NE 35, Center-J.Harris, fair catch by J.Edelman.

New England Patriots (0:03)

1-10-NE 35(:03) Direct snap to D.Lewis. D.Lewis left end ran ob at NE 48 for 13 yards.

ATLANTA 28, NEW ENGLAND 28

___

OVERTIME

New England won coin toss, elected to receive.

New England Patriots (3:58)

0-0-ATL 35M.Bosher kicks 65 yards from ATL 35 to end zone, Touchback.

1-10-NE 25(15:00) (Shotgun) T.Brady pass short left to J.White pushed ob at NE 31 for 6 yards (D.Jones).

2-4-NE 31(14:26) (Shotgun) T.Brady pass short right to D.Amendola ran ob at NE 45 for 14 yards.

1-10-NE 45(13:59) (Shotgun) T.Brady pass short left to C.Hogan to ATL 37 for 18 yards (K.Neal; D.Jones).

1-10-ATL 37(13:12) (Shotgun) T.Brady pass short left to J.White to ATL 40 for -3 yards (D.Jones).

2-13-ATL 40(12:37) (Shotgun) T.Brady pass short left to J.Edelman to ATL 25 for 15 yards (R.Alford).

1-10-ATL 25(11:56) (Shotgun) J.White right end pushed ob at ATL 15 for 10 yards (R.Alford).

1-10-ATL 15(11:18) (Shotgun) T.Brady pass incomplete short right to M.Bennett (D.Campbell). PENALTY on ATL-D.Campbell, Defensive Pass Interference, 13 yards, enforced at ATL 15 – No Play.

1-2-ATL 2(11:13) T.Brady pass incomplete short right to M.Bennett (V.Beasley).

2-2-ATL 2(11:08) J.White right end for 2 yards, TOUCHDOWN.

Drive: 8 plays, 75 yards in 3:58.

FINAL: NEW ENGLAND 34, ATLANTA 28