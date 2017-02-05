Super Bowl Play-by-Play

HOUSTON (AP) — Play-by-play of the 2017 Super Bowl between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons:

FIRST QUARTER

Atlanta won coin toss, elected to kick off.

New England Patriots (0:34)

0-0-ATL 35M.Bosher kicks 65 yards from ATL 35 to end zone, Touchback.

1-10-NE 25(15:00) (Shotgun) T.Brady pass incomplete short middle to J.Edelman (D.Campbell).

2-10-NE 25(14:55) (Shotgun) T.Brady pass short right to J.Edelman to NE 34 for 9 yards (P.Wheeler).

3-1-NE 34(14:26) L.Blount right tackle to NE 34 for no gain (D.Jones).

4-1-NE 34(13:47) R.Allen punts 51 yards to ATL 15, Center-J.Cardona. E.Weems pushed ob at ATL 16 for 1 yard (B.Mingo). PENALTY on ATL-P.Worrilow, Offensive Holding, 7 yards, enforced at ATL 15.

Atlanta Falcons (2:05)

1-10-ATL 8(13:37) D.Freeman left end to ATL 45 for 37 yards (M.Butler; D.McCourty).

1-10-ATL 45(12:55) D.Freeman left end to ATL 48 for 3 yards (S.McClellin, M.Brown).

2-7-ATL 48(12:16) M.Ryan pass short right to P.DiMarco to 50 for 2 yards (P.Chung).

3-5-50(11:32) (Shotgun) M.Ryan sacked at ATL 38 for -12 yards (T.Flowers).

4-15-ATL 40(10:41) M.Bosher punts 55 yards to NE 5, Center-J.Harris. J.Edelman to NE 10 for 5 yards (E.Weems; C.Upshaw).

New England Patriots (5:20)

1-10-NE 10(10:28) J.Edelman right end pushed ob at NE 12 for 2 yards (D.Jones).

2-8-NE 12(9:56) (Shotgun) T.Brady pass short left to D.Amendola to NE 25 for 13 yards (B.Poole).

1-10-NE 25(9:22) T.Brady pass short left to C.Hogan to NE 40 for 15 yards (J.Collins).

1-10-NE 40(8:38) (Shotgun) L.Blount left tackle to NE 42 for 2 yards (K.Neal, B.Reed).

2-8-NE 42(7:56) (Shotgun) T.Brady pass short right to M.Mitchell to NE 49 for 7 yards (D.Jones).

3-1-NE 49(7:15) (Shotgun) T.Brady pass short middle to J.White to ATL 40 for 11 yards (J.Collins).

1-10-ATL 40(6:36) T.Brady sacked at ATL 48 for -8 yards (C.Upshaw).

2-18-ATL 48(5:55) (Shotgun) T.Brady pass incomplete deep left to J.White (D.Jones) (C.Upshaw).

3-18-ATL 48(5:48) (Shotgun) T.Brady sacked at ATL 49 for -1 yards (G.Jarrett).

4-19-ATL 49(5:14) R.Allen punts 37 yards to ATL 12, Center-J.Cardona, fair catch by E.Weems.

Atlanta Falcons (3:32)

1-10-ATL 12(5:08) (Shotgun) T.Coleman right end to ATL 21 for 9 yards (D.McCourty).

2-1-ATL 21(4:25) (Shotgun) M.Ryan pass short left to P.DiMarco to ATL 31 for 10 yards (P.Chung, L.Ryan).

1-10-ATL 31(3:45) D.Freeman right tackle to ATL 33 for 2 yards (A.Branch; R.Ninkovich).

2-8-ATL 33(3:04) (Shotgun) T.Coleman left end pushed ob at ATL 38 for 5 yards (L.Ryan).

3-3-ATL 38(2:27) (Shotgun) M.Ryan sacked at ATL 36 for -2 yards (J.Sheard).

4-5-ATL 36(1:48) M.Bosher punts 55 yards to NE 9, Center-J.Harris. J.Edelman pushed ob at NE 18 for 9 yards (E.Weems).

New England Patriots

1-10-NE 18(1:36) (Shotgun) T.Brady pass short left to J.Edelman to NE 31 for 13 yards (R.Alford).

1-10-NE 31(:58) (Shotgun) L.Blount up the middle to NE 38 for 7 yards (R.Alford; R.Allen).

2-3-NE 38(:24) (Shotgun) L.Blount up the middle to NE 40 for 2 yards (D.Campbell).

END QUARTER

NEW ENGLAND 0, ATLANTA 0

