NRG Stadium, site of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game, is pictured Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, in Houston. The New England Patriots will face the Atlanta Falcons in the Super Bowl Sunday. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

The New England Patriots beat the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 for a historic Super Bowl win in Houston. The Pats overcame an early deficit to push into overtime play, the first in Super Bowl history. See photos.

