5:22 am, February 4, 2017
26° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

NFL News

Home » Latest News » Sports » NFL News » Steelers re-sign long snapper…

Steelers re-sign long snapper Warren to 1-year deal

By The Associated Press February 2, 2017 4:42 pm 02/02/2017 04:42pm
Share

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers are bringing back long snapper Greg Warren for a 13th season.

The Steelers signed Warren to a one-year contract on Thursday. The 35-year-old has played in 181 regular-season games and 15 playoff games for the Steelers since making the team in 2005. He is one of three holdovers from the 2005 team that won the club’s fifth Super Bowl, along with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and linebacker James Harrison.

Warren, who also helped Pittsburgh claim a title after the 2008 season, is the second-longest tenured Steeler behind Roethlisberger.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Topics:
Latest News NFL News
Home » Latest News » Sports » NFL News » Steelers re-sign long snapper…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

WTOP's favorite Super Bowl recipes

Here at the Glass Enclosed Nerve Center, we take our party food very seriously — especially when it comes to Super Bowl Sunday.

Recommended
Latest

NFL News