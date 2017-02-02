8:25 pm, February 2, 2017
41° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

NFL News

Home » Latest News » Sports » NFL News » Star autographs take 21st…

Star autographs take 21st century twist for social media

By The Associated Press February 2, 2017 7:57 pm 02/02/2017 07:57pm
Share

HOUSTON (AP) — Giving a fan an autograph and ensuring its authenticity suddenly has a 21st century twist perfect for social media.

Saints quarterback Drew Brees helped unveil Microsoft’s new “social autograph” Thursday using Sketchable, a drawing app on Microsoft’s new Surface Studio and Surface Hub devices.

Brees took photos with five fans, then he signed the photo using the pen allowing him to use Saints gold for his autograph. Then the signed photo can be shared on social media individually to the fan to re-tweet or post.

Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson first showed off the new autograph on “Conan ” on Tuesday night.

Jeff Tran, director of sports and alliances at Microsoft, says the goal was to reinvent the traditional autograph to give fans a new digital and more personal memorabilia.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL .

Topics:
Latest News NFL News
Home » Latest News » Sports » NFL News » Star autographs take 21st…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Most memorable Super Bowl halftime shows, ranked

Before Lady Gaga takes the stage Sunday for Super Bowl's halftime show, take a look at some performances from past artists.

Recommended
Latest

NFL News