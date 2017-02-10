6:16 pm, February 10, 2017
Shanahan makes 1st hires for new 49ers coaching staff

By The Associated Press February 10, 2017 5:55 pm 02/10/2017 05:55pm
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan has hired the first six members of his new staff.

The 49ers announced the additions on Friday, a day after Shanahan’s introductory news conference.

The new members of the staff are: Jon Embree (assistant head coach/tight ends), Bobby Turner (running backs), Rich Scangarello (quarterbacks), Ray Wright (head strength and conditioning), T.C. McCartney (offensive assistant) and Nick Kray (administrative assistant to the head coach).

___

For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Topics:
Latest News NFL News
