7:50 am, February 14, 2017
34° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

NFL News

Home » Latest News » Sports » NFL News » Reinhardt University plans vigil…

Reinhardt University plans vigil for ex-NFLer Quentin Moses

By The Associated Press February 14, 2017 7:18 am 02/14/2017 07:18am
Share
This Oct. 4, 2010 photo shows Miami Dolphins linebacker Quentin Moses during the third quarter of an NFL football game in Miami. Fire officials say Moses and two other people have died in a house fire in Georgia, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

WALESKA, Ga. (AP) — Reinhardt University is planning a vigil for Quentin Moses, a former NFL linebacker who was as an assistant football coach for the school when he died in a house fire over the weekend.

In a news release, the northern Georgia school invited the public to attend a “Celebration of Life” service on campus at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Moses, his 31-year-old friend Andria Godard and her 10-year-old daughter Jasmine Godard died in a fire Sunday morning in Monroe.

The 33-year-old had been a defensive end for the Georgia Bulldogs and played four seasons with the Miami Dolphins from 2007-2010 as a linebacker.

Reinhardt’s leadership team is also establishing a scholarship fund in Moses’ name to benefit student-athletes at the school. Contributions can be made through the Office of Advancement.

Topics:
Entertainment News Latest News NCAA Football NFL News Other Sports
Home » Latest News » Sports » NFL News » Reinhardt University plans vigil…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

59th annual Grammy Awards

The 59th annual Grammy Awards took over the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Recommended
Latest

NFL News