These are the prop bets we wish we could wager on this weekend.

The Super Bowl offers a dizzying array of gambling opportunities, from anything you could imagine on the field to the coin toss and halftime show. But that doesn’t mean everything is covered. Here are a half-dozen prop bets we’d like to see for this weekend.

These are the prop bets we wish we could wager on this weekend.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.