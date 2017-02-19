2:04 pm, February 19, 2017
70° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

NFL News

Home » Latest News » Sports » NFL News » Police: Former Detroit Lions…

Police: Former Detroit Lions player arrested in Oregon

By The Associated Press February 19, 2017 12:58 pm 02/19/2017 12:58pm
Share

WOODBURN, Ore. (AP) — Police say they arrested a former NFL player after he tried to force his way into an Oregon home and then took his clothes off.

Police went to the Woodburn home on Saturday after being told someone was making alarming statements.

The homeowner told authorities that former Detroit Lions cornerback Stanley Wilson II was acting erratically and tried to get into the house.

Arriving officers say Wilson emerged from a backyard shed and was naked. He was taken to Marion County Jail.

Police spokesman Jason Horton says he didn’t know if Wilson had a lawyer. No lawyer was included on his jail listing and the prosecutor’s office was closed Sunday.

Police say Wilson had been shot by a homeowner in June in a similar incident in Portland and was arrested in January when he was found naked outside a residence in Portland.

Topics:
Latest News NFL News
Home » Latest News » Sports » NFL News » Police: Former Detroit Lions…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Hail to the chief: Take our presidential trivia quiz

Who was the shortest president? The heaviest? Which one never voted except for himself? Which one suffered the worst re-election defeat? Presidents Day is coming. How well do you know the less-important facts about the nation's leaders?

Recommended
Latest

NFL News