Pats comeback earns fan date with tennis star Genie Bouchard

By The Associated Press February 6, 2017 11:38 am 02/06/2017 11:38am
FILE - In this March 24, 2015, file photo, Genie Bouchard, of Canada, signs autographs at the Miami Open tennis tournament in Key Biscayne, Fla. Bouchard may have to go on a date with a fan in order to make good on a Twitter bet made during the Super Bowl on Feb. 5, 2017. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

Forget the Lombardi Trophy. The New England Patriots’ shocking comeback win over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl 51 earned one fan a date with Canadian tennis star Genie Bouchard.

With the Falcons holding a big lead over the Patriots Sunday, Bouchard tweeted that she “knew Atlanta would win.” A fan then asked her to go on a date if the Patriots somehow ended up winning and in what must have seemed like a low-risk reply, Bouchard said, “sure.”

Her final tweet of the night was one of resignation, “Lesson learned. Never bet against Tom Brady.”

The fan who asked for a date hasn’t said if Bouchard has gotten in touch to schedule their outing.

Home » Latest News » Sports » NFL News » Pats comeback earns fan…
