Patriots receiver Michael Floyd inactive vs Falcons

By The Associated Press February 5, 2017 5:18 pm
HOUSTON (AP) — New England receiver Michael Floyd is inactive for Sunday’s Super Bowl against the Atlanta Falcons.

Floyd, who was claimed off waivers in mid-December after Arizona released him following a DUI arrest, is inactive for the second straight game. Floyd sat out the AFC championship game to make room on the roster for Danny Amendola, who returned from an ankle injury.

Other inactives for the Patriots are rookie quarterback Jacoby Brissett, cornerbacks Justin Coleman and Cyrus Jones, running back D.J. Foster, safety Jordan Richards and tackle LaAdrian Waddle.

Inactive players for Atlanta are receiver Nick Williams, running back Terron Ward, cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson, safety Dashon Goldson, linebacker Josh Keyes, offensive lineman Wes Schweitzer and tight end D.J. Tialavea.

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

