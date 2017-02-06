1:17 am, February 6, 2017
40° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

NFL News

Home » Latest News » Sports » NFL News » Patriots fans take to…

Patriots fans take to streets of Boston to celebrate victory

By The Associated Press February 6, 2017 1:04 am 02/06/2017 01:04am
Share
Fans at a Boston bar celebrate after the New England Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons in the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game in Houston, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. The Patriots won 34-28. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

BOSTON (AP) — New England Patriots fans have taken to the streets of Boston to celebrate their team’s 34-28 dramatic overtime Super Bowl win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Hundreds of fans gathered late Sunday night and early Monday morning in Boston Common, a downtown public park.

They were dancing, cheering and chanting “Brady.” Police also were there to make sure the celebrations didn’t get out of hand. There were no immediate reports of any problems and fans were mostly described as being well-behaved.

Democratic Boston Mayor Marty Walsh took to Twitter late Sunday to congratulate the Patriots and announce the victory parade, which is scheduled for Tuesday morning.

Boston police tweeted their thanks “to all the fans who acted like champions tonight” and wrote that they would see them again on Tuesday.

Topics:
Latest News National News NFL News
Home » Latest News » Sports » NFL News » Patriots fans take to…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

WTOP's favorite Super Bowl recipes

Here at the Glass Enclosed Nerve Center, we take our party food very seriously — especially when it comes to Super Bowl Sunday.

Recommended
Latest

NFL News