1:13 pm, February 3, 2017
38° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS Underway now, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer holds the daily White House press briefing. Listen live.

NFL News

Home » Latest News » Sports » NFL News » Hernandez lawyers seek extra…

Hernandez lawyers seek extra time to prepare for trial

By The Associated Press February 3, 2017 12:58 pm 02/03/2017 12:58pm
Share

BOSTON (AP) — Lawyers for former New England Patriots player Aaron Hernandez have asked for a three-month delay to the start of their client’s double murder trial so they can plow through mountains of new information.

The Boston Herald reports that Hernandez’s lawyers were in court Friday to seek the delay from a skeptical judge.

Some of the new information includes a prosecution disclosure that it could call eight new witnesses to testify, including Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

McDaniels, with the Patriots in Houston this weekend for Sunday’s Super Bowl, could testify on the possible meanings of some of Hernandez’s tattoos.

Prosecutors say some tattoos link Hernandez to the 2012 drive-by killings of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado. Hernandez has pleaded not guilty.

Jury selection is scheduled to start Feb. 13.

Topics:
Entertainment News Latest News NFL News Other Sports
Home » Latest News » Sports » NFL News » Hernandez lawyers seek extra…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

WTOP's favorite Super Bowl recipes

Here at the Glass Enclosed Nerve Center, we take our party food very seriously — especially when it comes to Super Bowl Sunday.

Recommended
Latest

NFL News