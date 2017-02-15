9:20 am, February 15, 2017
Only 5 of 11 NFL players show up for Israel-sponsored trip

By The Associated Press February 15, 2017 9:10 am 02/15/2017 09:10am
JERUSALEM (AP) — In an embarrassment to the Israeli government, only five of 11 NFL players have arrived on a sponsored trip aimed at improving the country’s image.

The ministry for strategic affairs and public diplomacy issued an press release after the Super Bowl boasting that the visit would bring “influencers” who would serve as “goodwill ambassadors” when they returned home.

The announcement led Seattle Seahawks defense lineman Michael Bennett to pull out. He accused the government of trying to use him for PR purposes and cited sympathy for the Palestinians. Several others players followed suit.

Rambam hospital spokesman David Ratner says Wednesday that only five players arrived for a planned visit to the hospital. The ministry declined to comment.

Topics:
Government News Latest News NFL News World News
